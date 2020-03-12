All apartments in Germantown
8 DIAMOND HILL CT
8 DIAMOND HILL CT

8 Diamond Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Diamond Hill Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
End unit two car garage Townhouse. Floor plan open. Features include three level bump-out with super bath and 9"ceilings. Walk in closet, two bay windows. Hugh recreation room in basement. Price right. Show and rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 DIAMOND HILL CT have any available units?
8 DIAMOND HILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 8 DIAMOND HILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
8 DIAMOND HILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 DIAMOND HILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 8 DIAMOND HILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 8 DIAMOND HILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 8 DIAMOND HILL CT offers parking.
Does 8 DIAMOND HILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 DIAMOND HILL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 DIAMOND HILL CT have a pool?
No, 8 DIAMOND HILL CT does not have a pool.
Does 8 DIAMOND HILL CT have accessible units?
No, 8 DIAMOND HILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 DIAMOND HILL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 DIAMOND HILL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 DIAMOND HILL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 DIAMOND HILL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
