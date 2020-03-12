8 DIAMOND HILL CT

End unit two car garage Townhouse. Floor plan open. Features include three level bump-out with super bath and 9"ceilings. Walk in closet, two bay windows. Hugh recreation room in basement. Price right. Show and rented.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
