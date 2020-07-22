All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

40 Cross Ridge Ct

40 Cross Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

40 Cross Ridge Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath End of Row Townhome in Germantown. First floor has rich hardwood floors, an updated ½ bath and a spacious living room/dining room combo with a great open floor plan! A beautiful eat in kitchen with granite countertops, granite tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space and nice appliances including dishwasher. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a laundry room with a stackable washer/dryer, and an updated full bath with custom tiled floor and walk in shower! A huge fenced in backyard is perfect for outdoor entertainment!

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5849064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Cross Ridge Ct have any available units?
40 Cross Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Cross Ridge Ct have?
Some of 40 Cross Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Cross Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
40 Cross Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Cross Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Cross Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 40 Cross Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 40 Cross Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 40 Cross Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Cross Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Cross Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 40 Cross Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 40 Cross Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 40 Cross Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Cross Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Cross Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
