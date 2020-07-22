40 Cross Ridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath End of Row Townhome in Germantown. First floor has rich hardwood floors, an updated ½ bath and a spacious living room/dining room combo with a great open floor plan! A beautiful eat in kitchen with granite countertops, granite tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space and nice appliances including dishwasher. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a laundry room with a stackable washer/dryer, and an updated full bath with custom tiled floor and walk in shower! A huge fenced in backyard is perfect for outdoor entertainment!



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5849064)