Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

21056 Sojourn Ct

21056 Sojourn Court · No Longer Available
Location

21056 Sojourn Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick front 3 BR 2 FB 2 HB garage townhome in beautiful community. - Beautiful brick front garage townhome in beautiful community.
Entrance level has a great room perfect for a home office or family room and has the convenience of a powder room. Walk upstairs to find the living room, dining room and great kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice fireplace and another powder room!
Upstairs is the master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as 2 other bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Home has attached 2-car garage. Well priced and available immediately!

(RLNE4905285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21056 Sojourn Ct have any available units?
21056 Sojourn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 21056 Sojourn Ct have?
Some of 21056 Sojourn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21056 Sojourn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
21056 Sojourn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21056 Sojourn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 21056 Sojourn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21056 Sojourn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 21056 Sojourn Ct offers parking.
Does 21056 Sojourn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21056 Sojourn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21056 Sojourn Ct have a pool?
No, 21056 Sojourn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 21056 Sojourn Ct have accessible units?
No, 21056 Sojourn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 21056 Sojourn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21056 Sojourn Ct has units with dishwashers.
