21056 Sojourn Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick front 3 BR 2 FB 2 HB garage townhome in beautiful community. - Beautiful brick front garage townhome in beautiful community.

Entrance level has a great room perfect for a home office or family room and has the convenience of a powder room. Walk upstairs to find the living room, dining room and great kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice fireplace and another powder room!

Upstairs is the master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as 2 other bedrooms and a full bathroom.



Home has attached 2-car garage. Well priced and available immediately!



