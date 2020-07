20573 SUMMERSONG LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE IN ASAP- CHARMING END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN PRIME LOCATION WITHIN 1.5 MILES TO THE NEW TOP GOLF & MILESTONE SHOPPING. RELAXING DECK AND BACKYARD OASIS, TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN YOUR SUN ROOM AND GATED BACKYARD. TENANT PAYS ELEC & WATER. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN 3 MILES TO HOLY CROSS HOSPITAL, MONTGOMERY COLLEGE & EASY 270 ACCESS. SPACIOUS HOME WITH NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGH OUT. OPEN DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO A NICE DECK. MASTER SUITE + TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS. WALKOUT BASEMENT w/ ADDITIONAL ROOM/OFFICE & FENCED BACKYARD. IN UNIT WASHER & DRYER PLUS ADDITIONAL STORAGE.