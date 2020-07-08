All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

20536 Lowfield Dr

20536 Lowfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20536 Lowfield Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Amazing 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath/ 2 half bath townhome in Germantown! The main level of townhome has gorgeous tile flooring throughout the entryway foyer with a spacious hallway closet. A large eat-in kitchen with updated fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The main level also includes a separate dining room with hardwood flooring and a living room area which opens up to a multi-level deck with built-in bench. Upstairs has two spacious carpeted bedrooms including master suite. The master has dual closets, vaulted ceilings and a full master bath with tiled flooring, tub/shower. There is a second full hall bath with matching tiled flooring and custom tiled tub/shower enclosures and a hall linen closet. The lower level includes a carpeted clubroom with installed wall shelving, decorative wood fireplace and plenty of closet storage space, half bath with tiled flooring, and a utility/laundry room with additional space for storage.

Pets: Considered on a case by case basis, needs owners approval.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5654087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20536 Lowfield Dr have any available units?
20536 Lowfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20536 Lowfield Dr have?
Some of 20536 Lowfield Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20536 Lowfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20536 Lowfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20536 Lowfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20536 Lowfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20536 Lowfield Dr offer parking?
No, 20536 Lowfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20536 Lowfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20536 Lowfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20536 Lowfield Dr have a pool?
No, 20536 Lowfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20536 Lowfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 20536 Lowfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20536 Lowfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20536 Lowfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

