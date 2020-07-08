20536 Lowfield Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

Amazing 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath/ 2 half bath townhome in Germantown! The main level of townhome has gorgeous tile flooring throughout the entryway foyer with a spacious hallway closet. A large eat-in kitchen with updated fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The main level also includes a separate dining room with hardwood flooring and a living room area which opens up to a multi-level deck with built-in bench. Upstairs has two spacious carpeted bedrooms including master suite. The master has dual closets, vaulted ceilings and a full master bath with tiled flooring, tub/shower. There is a second full hall bath with matching tiled flooring and custom tiled tub/shower enclosures and a hall linen closet. The lower level includes a carpeted clubroom with installed wall shelving, decorative wood fireplace and plenty of closet storage space, half bath with tiled flooring, and a utility/laundry room with additional space for storage.



Pets: Considered on a case by case basis, needs owners approval.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5654087)