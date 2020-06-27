20308 Cider Barrel Drive

Amenities

Large 3 BR plus home office, 4.5 BA, 2-car garage end-unit townhome - Stunning end unit townhouse close to major shopping and easy access to 270.



This beautiful home boasts a large gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. All Spacious dining and living room areas with all hardwood floors. Fully finished basement with home office and full bathroom. Second level has 2 large bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Go one floor up to find the master suite, complete with ample closet space and a grand bathroom with a Jacuzzi and separate shower.



Home has large deck perfect for any entertaining and a two car garage.



