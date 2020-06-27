All apartments in Germantown
July 30 2019

20308 Cider Barrel Drive

20308 Cider Barrel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20308 Cider Barrel Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 BR plus home office, 4.5 BA, 2-car garage end-unit townhome - Stunning end unit townhouse close to major shopping and easy access to 270.

This beautiful home boasts a large gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. All Spacious dining and living room areas with all hardwood floors. Fully finished basement with home office and full bathroom. Second level has 2 large bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Go one floor up to find the master suite, complete with ample closet space and a grand bathroom with a Jacuzzi and separate shower.

Home has large deck perfect for any entertaining and a two car garage.

(RLNE5024160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20308 Cider Barrel Drive have any available units?
20308 Cider Barrel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20308 Cider Barrel Drive have?
Some of 20308 Cider Barrel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20308 Cider Barrel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20308 Cider Barrel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20308 Cider Barrel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20308 Cider Barrel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20308 Cider Barrel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20308 Cider Barrel Drive offers parking.
Does 20308 Cider Barrel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20308 Cider Barrel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20308 Cider Barrel Drive have a pool?
No, 20308 Cider Barrel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20308 Cider Barrel Drive have accessible units?
No, 20308 Cider Barrel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20308 Cider Barrel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20308 Cider Barrel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
