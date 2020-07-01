20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE

Amenities

Recent 2020 RENOVATED : 2 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO.Great space in this first floor condo that has new flooring, fresh paint, new bathrooms and vanity cabinets, new granite kitchen countertops and more. Enjoy the fireplace in the living room. RENT INCLUDES POOL, LAWN MAINTENANCE AND WATER & SEWER. Enjoy the walking paths around the community that take you around the lakes and into Black Hills Regional Park. Nice Patio at the rear entrance. TENANT PAYS THE GAS AND ELECTRIC. Very easy access to I-270 as wells as the shopping and dining options of Milestone and Germantown Town Center. VOUCHER AND NON-VOUCHER TENANTS ARE ALL WELCOME.