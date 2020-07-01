All apartments in Germantown
20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE

20208 Shipley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20208 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Recent 2020 RENOVATED : 2 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO.Great space in this first floor condo that has new flooring, fresh paint, new bathrooms and vanity cabinets, new granite kitchen countertops and more. Enjoy the fireplace in the living room. RENT INCLUDES POOL, LAWN MAINTENANCE AND WATER & SEWER. Enjoy the walking paths around the community that take you around the lakes and into Black Hills Regional Park. Nice Patio at the rear entrance. TENANT PAYS THE GAS AND ELECTRIC. Very easy access to I-270 as wells as the shopping and dining options of Milestone and Germantown Town Center. VOUCHER AND NON-VOUCHER TENANTS ARE ALL WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE have any available units?
20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20208 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.

