20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE

**Please reach out directly to George Peng (george@sabelhausteam.com or (240)672-5061 for all inquiries** Welcome to the ever-desired condominiums in the Lakeview subdivision, which offers a number of amenities like the community pool, basketball/tennis courts, tot lots, and jogging paths! This well-maintained 3-bedroom condo is located just minutes from a number of reputable grocers, along with a wide variety of restaurants and entertainment services. The balcony in this unit offers sought-after privacy, as it does not face any other homes. Appliances have been recently serviced, water is included in the rent, and Verizon internet hookup is available! Schedule a tour, fall in love, and apply online! Please reach out to George Peng (george@sabelhausteam.com) for all inquiries!