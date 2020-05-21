All apartments in Germantown
20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE

20205 Shipley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20205 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
**Please reach out directly to George Peng (george@sabelhausteam.com or (240)672-5061 for all inquiries** Welcome to the ever-desired condominiums in the Lakeview subdivision, which offers a number of amenities like the community pool, basketball/tennis courts, tot lots, and jogging paths! This well-maintained 3-bedroom condo is located just minutes from a number of reputable grocers, along with a wide variety of restaurants and entertainment services. The balcony in this unit offers sought-after privacy, as it does not face any other homes. Appliances have been recently serviced, water is included in the rent, and Verizon internet hookup is available! Schedule a tour, fall in love, and apply online! Please reach out to George Peng (george@sabelhausteam.com) for all inquiries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE have any available units?
20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20205 SHIPLEY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
