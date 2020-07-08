All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 20160 Timber Oak Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20160 Timber Oak Ln
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

20160 Timber Oak Ln

20160 Timber Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

20160 Timber Oak Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Updated 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome in Germantown! Rich bamboo hardwood flooring throughout an open living room/dining room combo with a bathroom. Huge eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and plenty of cabinet storage space. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and two updated baths! A master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets, and full master bath with tiled floors and tiled tub enclosure. The finished basement has a spacious 4th bedroom with full bath as well as a washer/dryer included. House has a spacious deck and patio that overlooks Little Seneca Creek.

~ Walking distance from area to launch your kayak and camp grounds. Neighborhood has a pool, tennis court, and park!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county

(RLNE5756183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20160 Timber Oak Ln have any available units?
20160 Timber Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20160 Timber Oak Ln have?
Some of 20160 Timber Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20160 Timber Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20160 Timber Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20160 Timber Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 20160 Timber Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 20160 Timber Oak Ln offer parking?
No, 20160 Timber Oak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 20160 Timber Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20160 Timber Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20160 Timber Oak Ln have a pool?
Yes, 20160 Timber Oak Ln has a pool.
Does 20160 Timber Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 20160 Timber Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20160 Timber Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 20160 Timber Oak Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America