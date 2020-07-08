20160 Timber Oak Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Updated 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome in Germantown! Rich bamboo hardwood flooring throughout an open living room/dining room combo with a bathroom. Huge eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and plenty of cabinet storage space. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and two updated baths! A master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets, and full master bath with tiled floors and tiled tub enclosure. The finished basement has a spacious 4th bedroom with full bath as well as a washer/dryer included. House has a spacious deck and patio that overlooks Little Seneca Creek.



~ Walking distance from area to launch your kayak and camp grounds. Neighborhood has a pool, tennis court, and park!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county



(RLNE5756183)