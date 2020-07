Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This light filled home w/ 6' bump out is the largest in the neighborhood. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and soak tub. Hardwood floors on main level, eat in kitchen. Gas fireplace in living room. Finished Rec Room in lower level. Backs to pond and trees. Minimum credit 600 minimum household income 80,000. To apply: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp Copy of photo ID & w-2. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS!!!