Lovely 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with a view of Little Lake Seneca. 3 finished levels. Many updates. Close to shopping, schools, Rt. 270 and Rt. 355. Newly painted. Quiet street with walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE have any available units?
20104 TIMBER OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
20104 TIMBER OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.