All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20104 TIMBER OAK LANE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

20104 TIMBER OAK LANE

20104 Timber Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20104 Timber Oak Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with a view of Little Lake Seneca. 3 finished levels. Many updates. Close to shopping, schools, Rt. 270 and Rt. 355. Newly painted. Quiet street with walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE have any available units?
20104 TIMBER OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
20104 TIMBER OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE has a pool.
Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20104 TIMBER OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGermantown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America