Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD

Location

19625 Gunners Branch Rd, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ask me about our virtual showings! Great affordable 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo in Germantown, close to all commuter routes and shops. The unit backs to trees and has new carpet and has been freshly painted. Spacious galley kitchen with lots of counter and cabinets space. Kitchen also has a pantry. Kitchen opens to great room with light filled slider and deck. 2 great sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Separate laundry room & utility room. To qualify, minimum household income $56,000 and minimum credit 600. To apply visit: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalappView documents to see policies & procedures on applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD have any available units?
19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD have?
Some of 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
