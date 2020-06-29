19625 GUNNERS NORTH BRANCH ROAD

Amenities

Ask me about our virtual showings! Great affordable 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo in Germantown, close to all commuter routes and shops. The unit backs to trees and has new carpet and has been freshly painted. Spacious galley kitchen with lots of counter and cabinets space. Kitchen also has a pantry. Kitchen opens to great room with light filled slider and deck. 2 great sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Separate laundry room & utility room. To qualify, minimum household income $56,000 and minimum credit 600. To apply visit: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalappView documents to see policies & procedures on applying.