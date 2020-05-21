Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131
19601 Gunners Branch Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
19601 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. GORGEOUS TOP FLOOR WITH PRIVATE BALCONY,2 LARGE BEDROOM & 2 FULL BATHS, WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT, FRESH PAINT, SHOWS GREAT.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5824075)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 have any available units?
19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 currently offering any rent specials?
19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 pet-friendly?
No, 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 offer parking?
No, 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 does not offer parking.
Does 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 have a pool?
No, 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 does not have a pool.
Does 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 have accessible units?
No, 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 does not have accessible units.
Does 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131 does not have units with air conditioning.
