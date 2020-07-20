All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE

19317 Tattershall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19317 Tattershall Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LIKE NEW: STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, PAINTED A SOFT NEUTRAL COLOR. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN ALLOWS ABUNDANT SUNLIGHT WITHIN. THEY SIMPLY DON'T COME ANY BETTER THAN THIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have any available units?
19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have?
Some of 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGermantown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America