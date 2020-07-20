LIKE NEW: STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, PAINTED A SOFT NEUTRAL COLOR. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN ALLOWS ABUNDANT SUNLIGHT WITHIN. THEY SIMPLY DON'T COME ANY BETTER THAN THIS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have any available units?
19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE have?
Some of 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19317 TATTERSHALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.