Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

19253 Esmond Ter

19253 Esmond Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19253 Esmond Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Great Germantown Rental! - Property Id: 163509

Now taking applications for a well maintained 3 BR 3BA (2 full and 1 half) townhome in this great Germantown neighborhood! Close to I-270, shopping, and parks!

Please pardon the lack of photos (for the time being)! We are in the process of making improvements to the property and will post them as soon as they are complete.

$45 application fee includes credit/background/eviction check. Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance and snow/ice removal. No Pets allowed. Not currently approved to accept vouchers.

If you are interested in seeing the property please schedule a showing by emailing me at maheshv2004@yahoo.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163509p
Property Id 163509

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19253 Esmond Ter have any available units?
19253 Esmond Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19253 Esmond Ter have?
Some of 19253 Esmond Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19253 Esmond Ter currently offering any rent specials?
19253 Esmond Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19253 Esmond Ter pet-friendly?
No, 19253 Esmond Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19253 Esmond Ter offer parking?
No, 19253 Esmond Ter does not offer parking.
Does 19253 Esmond Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19253 Esmond Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19253 Esmond Ter have a pool?
No, 19253 Esmond Ter does not have a pool.
Does 19253 Esmond Ter have accessible units?
No, 19253 Esmond Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 19253 Esmond Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19253 Esmond Ter has units with dishwashers.

