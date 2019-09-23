All apartments in Germantown
19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE

19061 Sawyer Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19061 Sawyer Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
No pets. Good credit.This Three Bed, Two and Half Bath Home Features Many Upgrades through out to Include - Brand New Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand-New Water Heater with Extension Tank, Brand-New Granite Counter Tops, Brand-New Tile floors in all Bath Rooms, Kitchen and Foyer. New toilets, Interior professionally Painted! Brand-New Carpet in Entire House! Walk out Basement is fully Finished with Half Bath. Attached Garage with Brand- New Automatic Garage Door with Remotes. Large Kitchen with Dining Space that leads to a Large Deck, 2- Story Foyer, 9 Foot Ceilings, Vaulted Ceilings in Master Bed Room. Large Maintenance Free Trex Deck. Large Brick Patio that overlooks back yard with Six Foot Privacy Fence and Side Gate. Extra Side Windows for Extra Brightness This Home is in the Highly Rated School District and is Conveniently Located to shops and grocery. Manchester Farm Community Boasting the Largest Private Swimming Pool in Montgomery County, Community Center, Several Tot Lots, Tennis Court and Walking Trails. Easy Access to Marc Rail Stations, The Germantown Town Center and Clarksburg Outlets. Move in Ready, Must See Today! Meticulously Maintained, Light Filled and Spacious End Unit Garage Town House in Highly Desired Manchester Farm Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE have any available units?
19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE have?
Some of 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19061 sawyer ter SAWYER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
