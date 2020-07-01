Great location and price! Nice clean rental with lots of space. Tot lots and walking paths to the lake are right outside your door! Spacious living area and master bedroom. 2 full baths on the upper level so no sharing bathrooms! Hardwood floors throughout the main level and laminate flooring on the upper. Large kitchen with space for a table and brand new stainless dishwasher. Fully fenced yard with no grass to mow. Brand new windows to help ensure low utility costs. Oversized laundry room with plenty of storage. Great community amenties like tennis courts and a large outdoor pool with separate kiddie pool and grilling areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have any available units?
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
What amenities does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.