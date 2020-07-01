All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:36 AM

18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE

18952 Ebbtide Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18952 Ebbtide Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Great location and price! Nice clean rental with lots of space. Tot lots and walking paths to the lake are right outside your door! Spacious living area and master bedroom. 2 full baths on the upper level so no sharing bathrooms! Hardwood floors throughout the main level and laminate flooring on the upper. Large kitchen with space for a table and brand new stainless dishwasher. Fully fenced yard with no grass to mow. Brand new windows to help ensure low utility costs. Oversized laundry room with plenty of storage. Great community amenties like tennis courts and a large outdoor pool with separate kiddie pool and grilling areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have any available units?
18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

