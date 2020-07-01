18952 EBBTIDE CIRCLE

Amenities

Great location and price! Nice clean rental with lots of space. Tot lots and walking paths to the lake are right outside your door! Spacious living area and master bedroom. 2 full baths on the upper level so no sharing bathrooms! Hardwood floors throughout the main level and laminate flooring on the upper. Large kitchen with space for a table and brand new stainless dishwasher. Fully fenced yard with no grass to mow. Brand new windows to help ensure low utility costs. Oversized laundry room with plenty of storage. Great community amenties like tennis courts and a large outdoor pool with separate kiddie pool and grilling areas.