18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Spacious townhouse with 3 bedroom townhouse with 2 Master suites each with attached private baths on top floor and a lower-level bedroom with a full bath. Fully renovated eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, stove/own combo cook top. Kitchen, living and dining room on walk-in level with with powered room. Fully finished with full-bath and walk-out access to brick patio with privacy fence. Washer/dryer on basement level. Two reserved/permit parking spots. EASY ACCESS TO MARC & METRO * shopping , good schools. Currently tenant occupied. Available to rent starting June 6. Tenant Occupied until May 31. In-person visits by appointment only. No more then 3 persons, must wear mask, Please remove shoes at entrance.