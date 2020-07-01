All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE
18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE

18927 Treebranch Terrace · No Longer Available
Germantown
Location

18927 Treebranch Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious townhouse with 3 bedroom townhouse with 2 Master suites each with attached private baths on top floor and a lower-level bedroom with a full bath. Fully renovated eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, stove/own combo cook top. Kitchen, living and dining room on walk-in level with with powered room. Fully finished with full-bath and walk-out access to brick patio with privacy fence. Washer/dryer on basement level. Two reserved/permit parking spots. EASY ACCESS TO MARC & METRO * shopping , good schools. Currently tenant occupied. Available to rent starting June 6. Tenant Occupied until May 31. In-person visits by appointment only. No more then 3 persons, must wear mask, Please remove shoes at entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE have any available units?
18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE have?
Some of 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18927 TREEBRANCH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.

