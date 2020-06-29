18704 CALEDONIA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Great 2BR 2BA upper floor condo at Waters Edge Lakeside Community. This unit has just been painted and professionally cleaned and features cathedral ceiling, wood burning fire place, private balcony, built in book cases, full size washer/dryer in unit and 2 Master Suites. Kitchen with updated countertops and appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Located just off Middlebrook Road, this community is close to I/270, I/370, Rio Washingtonian , Crown Plaza, Milestone Shopping Center & Clarksburg Premium Outlet. The community features an outdoor pool, tot lot, Tennis Court and Lake.