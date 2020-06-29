All apartments in Germantown
18704 CALEDONIA COURT
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

18704 CALEDONIA COURT

18704 Caledonia Court · No Longer Available
Location

18704 Caledonia Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Great 2BR 2BA upper floor condo at Waters Edge Lakeside Community. This unit has just been painted and professionally cleaned and features cathedral ceiling, wood burning fire place, private balcony, built in book cases, full size washer/dryer in unit and 2 Master Suites. Kitchen with updated countertops and appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Located just off Middlebrook Road, this community is close to I/270, I/370, Rio Washingtonian , Crown Plaza, Milestone Shopping Center & Clarksburg Premium Outlet. The community features an outdoor pool, tot lot, Tennis Court and Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18704 CALEDONIA COURT have any available units?
18704 CALEDONIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18704 CALEDONIA COURT have?
Some of 18704 CALEDONIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18704 CALEDONIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18704 CALEDONIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18704 CALEDONIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18704 CALEDONIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18704 CALEDONIA COURT offer parking?
No, 18704 CALEDONIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 18704 CALEDONIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18704 CALEDONIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18704 CALEDONIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 18704 CALEDONIA COURT has a pool.
Does 18704 CALEDONIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 18704 CALEDONIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18704 CALEDONIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18704 CALEDONIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
