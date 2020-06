Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 level Townhome with 1 car garage located in the Fountain Hills community. The Main level is bright and features an open floorplan with beautiful hard wood flooring. The 2nd floor features a open loft perfect for a home office and private master suite. Upper level has 2 generously sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. All bedrooms have walk in closets!!! Fountain Hills has a playground, tennis and basketball court. Outstanding location! Walking distance to grocery, restaurants and gym. Close to all public transportation, including MARC train with in 1 mile!