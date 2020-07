Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful, large and immaculate end unit townhome that backs into large wooden area. This home features updated hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, double oven, gas range, two car garage and many other amenities. The neighborhood offers a swimming pool an upscale clubhouse for events along with dozens of bike/walking trails throughout the neighborhood.