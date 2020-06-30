18117 COACHMANS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Once on site, we ask that every precaution is taken to eliminate potential contamination. ---Welcome to this charming single family home in Kingsview Village where you can enjoy the best of town and country living combined! New Pella windows and patio door installed 4 years ago. New washer and drier installed a year ago. Hardwood floors on main level, beautiful sitting room off master bedroom, which could be used as a baby room or an office space. An inviting front porch leads to a contemporary welcoming open space layout with the fireplace in the living room area. The living room flows nicely to the family room and the dining room, adjacent to the galley-style gourmet kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances. The two-car garage is conveniently accessible through the driveway in the back of the house. There is a spacious deck on the second level and a beautiful staircase leading from it down to the patio, outfitted with beautiful stone tiles. There is a separate entrance to the house leading to the ground level from the upstairs patio. There is a playground, a swimming pool and a park zone for your enjoyment within a walking distance of this gorgeous home. Don't miss the opportunity to move in before others do!