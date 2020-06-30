All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18117 COACHMANS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18117 COACHMANS ROAD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

18117 COACHMANS ROAD

18117 Coachmans Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18117 Coachmans Road, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Once on site, we ask that every precaution is taken to eliminate potential contamination. ---Welcome to this charming single family home in Kingsview Village where you can enjoy the best of town and country living combined! New Pella windows and patio door installed 4 years ago. New washer and drier installed a year ago. Hardwood floors on main level, beautiful sitting room off master bedroom, which could be used as a baby room or an office space. An inviting front porch leads to a contemporary welcoming open space layout with the fireplace in the living room area. The living room flows nicely to the family room and the dining room, adjacent to the galley-style gourmet kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances. The two-car garage is conveniently accessible through the driveway in the back of the house. There is a spacious deck on the second level and a beautiful staircase leading from it down to the patio, outfitted with beautiful stone tiles. There is a separate entrance to the house leading to the ground level from the upstairs patio. There is a playground, a swimming pool and a park zone for your enjoyment within a walking distance of this gorgeous home. Don't miss the opportunity to move in before others do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18117 COACHMANS ROAD have any available units?
18117 COACHMANS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18117 COACHMANS ROAD have?
Some of 18117 COACHMANS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18117 COACHMANS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18117 COACHMANS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18117 COACHMANS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 18117 COACHMANS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18117 COACHMANS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18117 COACHMANS ROAD offers parking.
Does 18117 COACHMANS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18117 COACHMANS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18117 COACHMANS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 18117 COACHMANS ROAD has a pool.
Does 18117 COACHMANS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18117 COACHMANS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18117 COACHMANS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18117 COACHMANS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America