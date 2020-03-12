All apartments in Germantown
17714 Smokewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17714 Smokewood Drive

17714 Smokewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17714 Smokewood Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Must See! Large TH 4BED 3.5BATHS with finished basement in a private residential and quiet area of Germantown. Dining-in kitchen with tons of cabinets, large dining area, and the living room that connect to gorgeous deck to enjoy with your family. Master bathroom has a sauna also enjoy the jacuzzi located on the 2nd full bath upstairs. Bedrooms are all comfortable sized and one of them has a built-in studio. Fully finished basement with full bath. 2 assigned parking spots, community with pool and tennis court. Very close to restaurants and schools. Do not miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17714 Smokewood Drive have any available units?
17714 Smokewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 17714 Smokewood Drive have?
Some of 17714 Smokewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17714 Smokewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17714 Smokewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17714 Smokewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17714 Smokewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17714 Smokewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17714 Smokewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 17714 Smokewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17714 Smokewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17714 Smokewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17714 Smokewood Drive has a pool.
Does 17714 Smokewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 17714 Smokewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17714 Smokewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17714 Smokewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
