17714 Smokewood Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna tennis court

Must See! Large TH 4BED 3.5BATHS with finished basement in a private residential and quiet area of Germantown. Dining-in kitchen with tons of cabinets, large dining area, and the living room that connect to gorgeous deck to enjoy with your family. Master bathroom has a sauna also enjoy the jacuzzi located on the 2nd full bath upstairs. Bedrooms are all comfortable sized and one of them has a built-in studio. Fully finished basement with full bath. 2 assigned parking spots, community with pool and tennis court. Very close to restaurants and schools. Do not miss this one!!