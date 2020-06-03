All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 14415 Saturn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
14415 Saturn Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:12 AM

14415 Saturn Way

14415 Saturn Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1260420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14415 Saturn Way, Germantown, MD 20841

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 9506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remarkable light filled home with charm and grace in Boyds, Maryland - Seneca View Estates! First floor features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/island, sunroom w/access to a wrap-around deck, living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace and 2 car garage. Second floor features 4 bedrooms, including the Master Suite and en-suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Lower level features huge recreation room, laundry room and full bath. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and much more!! This home is a must see, private scheduled showings only!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 Saturn Way have any available units?
14415 Saturn Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 14415 Saturn Way have?
Some of 14415 Saturn Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 Saturn Way currently offering any rent specials?
14415 Saturn Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 Saturn Way pet-friendly?
No, 14415 Saturn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 14415 Saturn Way offer parking?
Yes, 14415 Saturn Way does offer parking.
Does 14415 Saturn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14415 Saturn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 Saturn Way have a pool?
No, 14415 Saturn Way does not have a pool.
Does 14415 Saturn Way have accessible units?
No, 14415 Saturn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 Saturn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14415 Saturn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14415 Saturn Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity