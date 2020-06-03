14415 Saturn Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Remarkable light filled home with charm and grace in Boyds, Maryland - Seneca View Estates! First floor features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/island, sunroom w/access to a wrap-around deck, living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace and 2 car garage. Second floor features 4 bedrooms, including the Master Suite and en-suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Lower level features huge recreation room, laundry room and full bath. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and much more!! This home is a must see, private scheduled showings only!

