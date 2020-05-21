All apartments in Germantown
14179 FURLONG WAY
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:55 AM

14179 FURLONG WAY

14179 Furlong Way · No Longer Available
Location

14179 Furlong Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning townhouse is a must see and sure to impress. The main level has hardwood floors throughout and features a spacious deck backing up to trees. Upstairs is the bright and spacious master bedroom with 2 additional bedrooms. The finished portion of the walk-out basement has a terrific family room with a fireplace and an office. There is also an ample storage room. The fenced yard has a decked patio area with a garden which is great for relaxing or entertaining. Easy access to Rt 270, Great Seneca Highway, MARC train, restaurants and more. Please use parking spaces number F-W 19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14179 FURLONG WAY have any available units?
14179 FURLONG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 14179 FURLONG WAY have?
Some of 14179 FURLONG WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14179 FURLONG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14179 FURLONG WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14179 FURLONG WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14179 FURLONG WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 14179 FURLONG WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14179 FURLONG WAY offers parking.
Does 14179 FURLONG WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14179 FURLONG WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14179 FURLONG WAY have a pool?
No, 14179 FURLONG WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14179 FURLONG WAY have accessible units?
No, 14179 FURLONG WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14179 FURLONG WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14179 FURLONG WAY has units with dishwashers.
