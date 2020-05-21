14179 FURLONG WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This stunning townhouse is a must see and sure to impress. The main level has hardwood floors throughout and features a spacious deck backing up to trees. Upstairs is the bright and spacious master bedroom with 2 additional bedrooms. The finished portion of the walk-out basement has a terrific family room with a fireplace and an office. There is also an ample storage room. The fenced yard has a decked patio area with a garden which is great for relaxing or entertaining. Easy access to Rt 270, Great Seneca Highway, MARC train, restaurants and more. Please use parking spaces number F-W 19.