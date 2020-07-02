13955 LULLABY ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful brick front 3 level townhouse with 3 BR, 3 FB and 1 HB. Master BR with tub & separate glass shower room, and walk-in closet, seating area. Open Country kitchen, island, pantry, oak cabinets, hardwood floor. Three Level Extension, Sunny room next to dinning. Lower level has Full bath and one extra room can be den or office. Lots of parking space for guests. Well maintained garden in side and backyard. Peaceful neighborhood, close to Clarksburg Outlet Mall & Shopping Complexes, Immediately available. Move in ready.