Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:17 PM

13955 LULLABY ROAD

13955 Lullaby Road · No Longer Available
Location

13955 Lullaby Road, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful brick front 3 level townhouse with 3 BR, 3 FB and 1 HB. Master BR with tub & separate glass shower room, and walk-in closet, seating area. Open Country kitchen, island, pantry, oak cabinets, hardwood floor. Three Level Extension, Sunny room next to dinning. Lower level has Full bath and one extra room can be den or office. Lots of parking space for guests. Well maintained garden in side and backyard. Peaceful neighborhood, close to Clarksburg Outlet Mall & Shopping Complexes, Immediately available. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13955 LULLABY ROAD have any available units?
13955 LULLABY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13955 LULLABY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13955 LULLABY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13955 LULLABY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13955 LULLABY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13955 LULLABY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13955 LULLABY ROAD offers parking.
Does 13955 LULLABY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13955 LULLABY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13955 LULLABY ROAD have a pool?
No, 13955 LULLABY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13955 LULLABY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13955 LULLABY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13955 LULLABY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13955 LULLABY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13955 LULLABY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13955 LULLABY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

