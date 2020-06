Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous colonial located on a cul-de-sac. Minutes to everything with upgrades galore. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and ss appliances, wood floors, Gas Fireplace and a Great Master BR with a walk in closet plus master bath with garden tub and sep shower. Finished w/o basement with full bath plus and tons of storage. Fenced yard and large deck complete this home. This won't last!