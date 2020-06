Amenities

Call 2404817234 to schedule a showing. The best elementary school, middle school and high school in Germantown area. Totall renovated. Beautiful rental shows inside and outside of this 3+ level front one car garage townhouse with an open floor Plan. The main floor features open floors with 9' Ceilings, day light from tons of windows, an eat in kitchen w Corian counter tops, a walkout to a large private deck. Walkout basement. New carpet and new basement floor.