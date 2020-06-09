All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

13405 Smokewood Terrace

13405 Smokewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13405 Smokewood Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Open House on Sunday, June 10 from 1:00 - 3:00

Move-in Ready Living in MoCo: Fully furnished, updated 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse for rent in Germantown. Located in excellent school district (Northwest HS, Kingsview MS, Great Seneca Creek ES), shopping and restaurants within walking distance, convenient access to public transportation (Ride-On, Metro, Marc) and the Kentlands/Rio/Downtown Crown areas are all less than 10 minutes away. Has large eat-in gourmet kitchen with center island and hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with deck off kitchen great for entertaining. Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished, walk-out basement with large family/rec room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of storage. Home is located adjacent to community pool and clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts. 2 dedicated parking spots. Pets allowed. $2800.00/mo, security deposit required (amount negotiable). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 Smokewood Terrace have any available units?
13405 Smokewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13405 Smokewood Terrace have?
Some of 13405 Smokewood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13405 Smokewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13405 Smokewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 Smokewood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13405 Smokewood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 13405 Smokewood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 13405 Smokewood Terrace offers parking.
Does 13405 Smokewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13405 Smokewood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 Smokewood Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 13405 Smokewood Terrace has a pool.
Does 13405 Smokewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13405 Smokewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 Smokewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13405 Smokewood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
