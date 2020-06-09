13405 Smokewood Terrace

Amenities

Move-in Ready Living in MoCo: Fully furnished, updated 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse for rent in Germantown. Located in excellent school district (Northwest HS, Kingsview MS, Great Seneca Creek ES), shopping and restaurants within walking distance, convenient access to public transportation (Ride-On, Metro, Marc) and the Kentlands/Rio/Downtown Crown areas are all less than 10 minutes away. Has large eat-in gourmet kitchen with center island and hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with deck off kitchen great for entertaining. Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished, walk-out basement with large family/rec room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of storage. Home is located adjacent to community pool and clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts. 2 dedicated parking spots. Pets allowed. $2800.00/mo, security deposit required (amount negotiable). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.