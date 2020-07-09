All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13329 Waterside Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13329 Waterside Circle
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

13329 Waterside Circle

13329 Waterside Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13329 Waterside Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Townhome in Montgomery County, 2000sq,ft.
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home!
House is lakeside to Lake Churchill. You can walk directly into the lake just from the basement!
Two community pools!

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13329 Waterside Circle have any available units?
13329 Waterside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13329 Waterside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13329 Waterside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13329 Waterside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13329 Waterside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13329 Waterside Circle offer parking?
No, 13329 Waterside Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13329 Waterside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13329 Waterside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13329 Waterside Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13329 Waterside Circle has a pool.
Does 13329 Waterside Circle have accessible units?
No, 13329 Waterside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13329 Waterside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13329 Waterside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13329 Waterside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13329 Waterside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America