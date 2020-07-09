13329 Waterside Circle

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Townhome in Montgomery County, 2000sq,ft.

3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home!

House is lakeside to Lake Churchill. You can walk directly into the lake just from the basement!

Two community pools!



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2

OR

Call the phone number below!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.