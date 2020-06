Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 2 car garage end unit town house in a neat and quiet community with professional neighbors. Conveniently located close to schools, library, walk to Giant and Shoppers grocery stores. All three levels are above ground with lots of bright windows. Large master bedroom, master bathroom and walk-in closet. Playground, swimming pool, tennis court in community. Available 11/18.