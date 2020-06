Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this meticulously maintained, sun filled townhome in Germantown! Gorgeous Oak flooring throughout main floor and up the stairs! Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances complimented by Granite counter tops. Expansive deck and private back yard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Basement walks out to the large backyard. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.