13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

You will fall in love with this end unit townhouse for rent in Fountain Hills! From the moment you walk in, tons of natural light greet you at the front door. Waterfall staircase brings you up to the bedroom level, where your first stop should be the master bedroom. The en suite master bedroom features a huge walk in closet, trey ceilings, ceiling fan, soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Two other bedrooms, full bath and linen closet are also located on this floor. Eat in Kitchen with island, ample counter space and tons of windows for more natural light. Large deck with wooded views are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Versatile basement with den, full bath, large rec space, walk out, stone patio and cozy gas fireplace. Close to shopping, dining, Dutch Market, I270, Seneca State Park, and so much more. Call today before it gone! 2 year lease preferred.