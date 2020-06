Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths townhouse, New Roof, New A/C unit, New Water Heater, New Patio Door, recently renovated kitchen/bathrooms/flooring. Great Location - Quiet Germantown Neighborhood, Close to 270, MD-119, and MD-117, Walk to Marc station, Ride-on, Close to Shady Grove Metro, DOE, NIST, GES, Shops, etc. Will have some new appliances by move-in. Available for Move-in March 4