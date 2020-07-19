***Photos are prior to tenant move-in*** Come and hurry to the this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. The kitchen is recently renovated with new cabinets and granite countertops. It is simply amazing. The condo has been been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. The bedrooms are spacious and the closets have a lot of storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
What amenities does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have?
Some of 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.