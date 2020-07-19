All apartments in Germantown
13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE

13209 Dairymaid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13209 Dairymaid Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
***Photos are prior to tenant move-in*** Come and hurry to the this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. The kitchen is recently renovated with new cabinets and granite countertops. It is simply amazing. The condo has been been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. The bedrooms are spacious and the closets have a lot of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have any available units?
13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have?
Some of 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
