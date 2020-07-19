13209 DAIRYMAID DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

***Photos are prior to tenant move-in*** Come and hurry to the this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. The kitchen is recently renovated with new cabinets and granite countertops. It is simply amazing. The condo has been been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. The bedrooms are spacious and the closets have a lot of storage space.