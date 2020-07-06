All apartments in Germantown
13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:17 PM

13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY

13055 Open Hearth Way · No Longer Available
Location

13055 Open Hearth Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spacious Family Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - The Renters Warehouse proudly presents this comfortable, spacious, single-family home with new carpet and fresh paint. this home also features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances! This three story home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a large basement and a very respectable backyard. Pets are welcome and tenants are given their own parking space and mailbox. Community has access to a pool and your home is professionally managed! Available for immediate move in.
$50 non-refundable application fee-$10/monthly utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent-$99 move in charge. Please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 if you have any questions.

(RLNE5583186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY have any available units?
13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY have?
Some of 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY offers parking.
Does 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY has a pool.
Does 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY have accessible units?
No, 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

