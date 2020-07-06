13055 OPEN HEARTH WAY

Amenities
Spacious Family Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - The Renters Warehouse proudly presents this comfortable, spacious, single-family home with new carpet and fresh paint. this home also features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances! This three story home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a large basement and a very respectable backyard. Pets are welcome and tenants are given their own parking space and mailbox. Community has access to a pool and your home is professionally managed! Available for immediate move in.
$50 non-refundable application fee-$10/monthly utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent-$99 move in charge. Please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 if you have any questions.
(RLNE5583186)