13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool

Bright & beautiful ground floor condo w/fenced patio - all on one level! The unit has been updated and upgraded.. Wood burning fireplace, built in shelving & beautiful bay window in living room. Close to commuter routes, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The community offers pools. well kept grounds,trails tot lots, basketball courts etc. Plenty of parking spaces and super convenient for 270 travel.This will be available on or after March 1st 2020. The landlord welcomes pets, but the community says they must be <25lbs. Apply online @ www.LongandFoster.com