Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170

13051 Shadyside Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

13051 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Bright & beautiful ground floor condo w/fenced patio - all on one level! The unit has been updated and upgraded.. Wood burning fireplace, built in shelving & beautiful bay window in living room. Close to commuter routes, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The community offers pools. well kept grounds,trails tot lots, basketball courts etc. Plenty of parking spaces and super convenient for 270 travel.This will be available on or after March 1st 2020. The landlord welcomes pets, but the community says they must be <25lbs. Apply online @ www.LongandFoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 have any available units?
13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 have?
Some of 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 currently offering any rent specials?
13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 is pet friendly.
Does 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 offer parking?
Yes, 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 does offer parking.
Does 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 have a pool?
Yes, 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 has a pool.
Does 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 have accessible units?
No, 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 does not have accessible units.
Does 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170 does not have units with dishwashers.
