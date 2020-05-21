All apartments in Germantown
12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12

12900 Churchill Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12900 Churchill Ridge Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Churchill View Condo - Spacious 1500 Sq ft penthouse loft condo in Churchill View. 2 BR's and 2 full BA's. "Ready to move into" with neutral tones, new carpet in BR's , Pergo in the LR and DR, hardwood in the foyer.Vaulted -ceiling loft has newer carpeting, multiple skylights, and ceiling fan. Conveniently located near to Germantown center, elementary school, and major roadways.Contact alternate agent with questions. ATTN: Agents please have client complete the online application at www.BlockingerPropertyManagement.com

(RLNE5072277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 have any available units?
12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 offer parking?
No, 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 does not offer parking.
Does 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 have a pool?
No, 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 does not have a pool.
Does 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 have accessible units?
No, 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12900 Churchill Ridge Circle Unit # 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
