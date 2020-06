Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PRICE REDUCED!!!! Great Location! Freshly painted!! Newer Carpet!!! Fenced Yard-Privacy!! Walkout Lower level with Family Rm & Full Bath!! Located less than 5 minutes to I-270 North or South!!! MARC train 10 minute walk!! Shopping within 2 blocks!! Truly a gem of a house to live in. Owner will consider 1 year lease, up to 4 year lease..Newer Windows and Newer furnace make for lower utility bills.Vacant-Just For You! Application directions in Listing Documents