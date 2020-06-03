All apartments in Germantown
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12542 CORAL GROVE PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12542 CORAL GROVE PL

12542 Coral Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

12542 Coral Grove Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This townhouse is perfect and ready for you! 2 BRs, 2 Baths, large living-room; Wooden floors & professionally cleaned carpets. A beautiful full-sized kitchen with French doors, lead to the large rear deck, great for entertaining or just relaxing. Finished basement with new carpet and fireplace, 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location with easy access to EVERYTHING you need and want: Shopping centers, swimming pool, tennis, jogging trails, the lake off Wisteria Drive, schools, Montgomery College, Dept Of Energy, NIST & NIH., Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Fairfax Medical, Ride-on bus, 5 min drive to MARC train - Germantown station. Easy commute to Gaithersburg, Rockville, Bethesda, and Washington D.C. Available January 15 2019. Submit application online at www.longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12542 CORAL GROVE PL have any available units?
12542 CORAL GROVE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12542 CORAL GROVE PL have?
Some of 12542 CORAL GROVE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12542 CORAL GROVE PL currently offering any rent specials?
12542 CORAL GROVE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12542 CORAL GROVE PL pet-friendly?
No, 12542 CORAL GROVE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12542 CORAL GROVE PL offer parking?
Yes, 12542 CORAL GROVE PL does offer parking.
Does 12542 CORAL GROVE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12542 CORAL GROVE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12542 CORAL GROVE PL have a pool?
Yes, 12542 CORAL GROVE PL has a pool.
Does 12542 CORAL GROVE PL have accessible units?
No, 12542 CORAL GROVE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 12542 CORAL GROVE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12542 CORAL GROVE PL has units with dishwashers.
