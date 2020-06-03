12542 CORAL GROVE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This townhouse is perfect and ready for you! 2 BRs, 2 Baths, large living-room; Wooden floors & professionally cleaned carpets. A beautiful full-sized kitchen with French doors, lead to the large rear deck, great for entertaining or just relaxing. Finished basement with new carpet and fireplace, 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location with easy access to EVERYTHING you need and want: Shopping centers, swimming pool, tennis, jogging trails, the lake off Wisteria Drive, schools, Montgomery College, Dept Of Energy, NIST & NIH., Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Fairfax Medical, Ride-on bus, 5 min drive to MARC train - Germantown station. Easy commute to Gaithersburg, Rockville, Bethesda, and Washington D.C. Available January 15 2019. Submit application online at www.longandfoster.com