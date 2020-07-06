All apartments in Germantown
12512 Post Creek Place - 1

12512 Post Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

12512 Post Creek Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful, spacious well maintained Town Home in Gunners Lakes Village for RENT; Wake up each morning to beautiful serene calm and quiet from your front door or back deck. Hiking and walking trails nearby. Features 3 BR- 2.5 bath, open floor plan. Large eat in gourmet kitchen. Formal Dining room off kitchen, spacious living room.. Access to back deck off main level. Master suite with luxury bath and large walk in closet. Lower level family room with fire place and plenty of storage. Includes washer and dryer and new HVAC unit. Two assigned car spaces. No Pets. Available 15 Mar 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 have any available units?
12512 Post Creek Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 have?
Some of 12512 Post Creek Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12512 Post Creek Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 offer parking?
No, 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12512 Post Creek Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

