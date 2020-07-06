12512 Post Creek Place - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful, spacious well maintained Town Home in Gunners Lakes Village for RENT; Wake up each morning to beautiful serene calm and quiet from your front door or back deck. Hiking and walking trails nearby. Features 3 BR- 2.5 bath, open floor plan. Large eat in gourmet kitchen. Formal Dining room off kitchen, spacious living room.. Access to back deck off main level. Master suite with luxury bath and large walk in closet. Lower level family room with fire place and plenty of storage. Includes washer and dryer and new HVAC unit. Two assigned car spaces. No Pets. Available 15 Mar 2019.