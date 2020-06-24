All apartments in Germantown
12501 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12501 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD

12501 Middlebrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

12501 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenant is in the middle of moving out. Please also be advised that a sleeping dog is inside so keep the doors close once you are in. The dog barely moves let alone barking etc. Tax record is wrong. The house is about 1,400 SQF of living area. completely remodeled over a year ago with 4 good size bedrooms up level and good size family room, utility, kitchen and living rooms first level. Kitchen, HVAC and a lot of others are new. Easy transport in-out with only 0.5 mile to I-270 Exit-13B.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

