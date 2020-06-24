12501 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tenant is in the middle of moving out. Please also be advised that a sleeping dog is inside so keep the doors close once you are in. The dog barely moves let alone barking etc. Tax record is wrong. The house is about 1,400 SQF of living area. completely remodeled over a year ago with 4 good size bedrooms up level and good size family room, utility, kitchen and living rooms first level. Kitchen, HVAC and a lot of others are new. Easy transport in-out with only 0.5 mile to I-270 Exit-13B.