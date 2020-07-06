12466 Valleyside Way - 1

Amenities
For Rent! Get Ready For Spring Around The Corner With This Beautiful Three Level Town Home. Features: Main Level Open Floor Plan with Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Two Large Upper Level Owner Suite Bedrooms and Full Bath. Fully Finished Basement with A Full Bath. Escape to An Idyllic Private Setting In The Backyard Or Lounge On The Expansive Deck Overlooking Quiet and Serene Views. Includes Large Closets, Ample Cabinets, In Unit Washer/Dryer. Located Close to Shopping, Dining and Restaurants. Community Offers Parks, Pools, Tennis Courts and Walking Paths. Two Assigned Parking Spaces and Additional Guest Parking. Available Immediately.