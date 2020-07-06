All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

12466 Valleyside Way - 1

12466 Valleyside Way · No Longer Available
Location

12466 Valleyside Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
For Rent! Get Ready For Spring Around The Corner With This Beautiful Three Level Town Home. Features: Main Level Open Floor Plan with Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Two Large Upper Level Owner Suite Bedrooms and Full Bath. Fully Finished Basement with A Full Bath. Escape to An Idyllic Private Setting In The Backyard Or Lounge On The Expansive Deck Overlooking Quiet and Serene Views. Includes Large Closets, Ample Cabinets, In Unit Washer/Dryer. Located Close to Shopping, Dining and Restaurants. Community Offers Parks, Pools, Tennis Courts and Walking Paths. Two Assigned Parking Spaces and Additional Guest Parking. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 have any available units?
12466 Valleyside Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 have?
Some of 12466 Valleyside Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12466 Valleyside Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12466 Valleyside Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

