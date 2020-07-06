12466 Valleyside Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

For Rent! Get Ready For Spring Around The Corner With This Beautiful Three Level Town Home. Features: Main Level Open Floor Plan with Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Two Large Upper Level Owner Suite Bedrooms and Full Bath. Fully Finished Basement with A Full Bath. Escape to An Idyllic Private Setting In The Backyard Or Lounge On The Expansive Deck Overlooking Quiet and Serene Views. Includes Large Closets, Ample Cabinets, In Unit Washer/Dryer. Located Close to Shopping, Dining and Restaurants. Community Offers Parks, Pools, Tennis Courts and Walking Paths. Two Assigned Parking Spaces and Additional Guest Parking. Available Immediately.