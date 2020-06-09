12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Great Value, 3 finished levels, neutral decor, front and rear view of lake and sits at end of cul-de-sac, large deck off kitchen,table space kitchen, spacious finished basement. Very charming townhouse in great setting.** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.