Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:40 AM

12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE

12407 Sky Blue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Sky Blue Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Great Value, 3 finished levels, neutral decor, front and rear view of lake and sits at end of cul-de-sac, large deck off kitchen,table space kitchen, spacious finished basement. Very charming townhouse in great setting.** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE have any available units?
12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE have?
Some of 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12407 SKY BLUE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
