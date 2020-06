Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous condo with laminate hardwoods, carpet in bedrooms, Condo is tucked back in the corner of Gunners Lake on a very quaint cul-de-sac. Open floor plan, large bedrooms, private shaded balcony with large storage closet, . ** ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!