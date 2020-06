Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Terrific Patio Level 2 BR/2BA Condo is move in ready and available NOW! Open dining room & living room w/ cozy fireplace. French doors lead out to patio. Beautifully updated throughout. NEW wood floor in both bedrooms. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Water included in the rent. Walking distance to Gunners Lake, Roberto W. Clemente MS, close to trails, shopping & restaurants. Community offers pools, tennis courts & tot lots. Nice & Quiet. Quick access to I-270 & Town Center! Hurry!