12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE

Arrive in style with this chandelier entry into this 2 bed 1 bath unit, open concept living and crown molding throughout. Separate dining room complete with chandelier for those elegant formal dinners. The kitchen, along with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and a pantry, also has a breakfast bar. The living room features a gas fireplace and large glass doors to shower in the light and leads to a spacious balcony with storage. Walk down the hallway of many closets leading to the second bedroom which has two closets and a large picture window to let lots of sunlight in. The master bedroom also has a large picture window to let the sun shine in and a walk-in closet. There is a spacious bath with large sliding mirrored doors to enclose the laundry. The laundry has full-sized side by side washer and dryer.