Germantown, MD
12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE

12004 Amber Ridge Circle · (571) 659-6513
Location

12004 Amber Ridge Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-301 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Arrive in style with this chandelier entry into this 2 bed 1 bath unit, open concept living and crown molding throughout. Separate dining room complete with chandelier for those elegant formal dinners. The kitchen, along with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and a pantry, also has a breakfast bar. The living room features a gas fireplace and large glass doors to shower in the light and leads to a spacious balcony with storage. Walk down the hallway of many closets leading to the second bedroom which has two closets and a large picture window to let lots of sunlight in. The master bedroom also has a large picture window to let the sun shine in and a walk-in closet. There is a spacious bath with large sliding mirrored doors to enclose the laundry. The laundry has full-sized side by side washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12004 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
