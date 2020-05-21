All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE

12003 Panthers Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12003 Panthers Ridge Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2,220 Sq. Ft. total = 1.470 living area+ 750 Sq. Ft basement spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom bright townhouse. 9 Ft main level ceiling. 5 years young: A/C/furnace, hot water heater, gas range, dishwasher. 1 year young: refrigerator, washer. Roof has been replaced in 2018. Eat-in kitchen with: 42' cabinets & double sink & ceramic tile surround, slider leading to the custom deck. Master bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub. 2 separate rooms in the finished basement may be used for different purposes. Great location and neighborhood. Some pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
