12003 PANTHERS RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2,220 Sq. Ft. total = 1.470 living area+ 750 Sq. Ft basement spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom bright townhouse. 9 Ft main level ceiling. 5 years young: A/C/furnace, hot water heater, gas range, dishwasher. 1 year young: refrigerator, washer. Roof has been replaced in 2018. Eat-in kitchen with: 42' cabinets & double sink & ceramic tile surround, slider leading to the custom deck. Master bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub. 2 separate rooms in the finished basement may be used for different purposes. Great location and neighborhood. Some pets are welcome.