Last updated April 4 2020

11663 Drumcastle Ter

11663 Drumcastle Ter · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11663 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD 20876

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome in Germantown! Walk inside to a beautiful living room with huge windows to provide natural light and a half bath! Going to the dining room with access to the rear deck, bring in the sun with a nice sitting room or office space. Your Eat In Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops with ample space for storage. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors including the master. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a glass enclosed shower and a separated tub for relaxation. There is an additional full bathroom for the other two bedrooms! The fully finished basement has a nice open club space for multiple uses, a working fireplace and access to the fenced in backyard! There is also a full sized bathroom, a finished laundry room with space for storage and folding tables!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5605711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11663 Drumcastle Ter have any available units?
11663 Drumcastle Ter has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11663 Drumcastle Ter have?
Some of 11663 Drumcastle Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11663 Drumcastle Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11663 Drumcastle Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11663 Drumcastle Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11663 Drumcastle Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11663 Drumcastle Ter offer parking?
No, 11663 Drumcastle Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11663 Drumcastle Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11663 Drumcastle Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11663 Drumcastle Ter have a pool?
No, 11663 Drumcastle Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11663 Drumcastle Ter have accessible units?
No, 11663 Drumcastle Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11663 Drumcastle Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11663 Drumcastle Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
