11663 Drumcastle Ter

Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome in Germantown! Walk inside to a beautiful living room with huge windows to provide natural light and a half bath! Going to the dining room with access to the rear deck, bring in the sun with a nice sitting room or office space. Your Eat In Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops with ample space for storage. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors including the master. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a glass enclosed shower and a separated tub for relaxation. There is an additional full bathroom for the other two bedrooms! The fully finished basement has a nice open club space for multiple uses, a working fireplace and access to the fenced in backyard! There is also a full sized bathroom, a finished laundry room with space for storage and folding tables!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



