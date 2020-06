Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available Immediately, Finishing touches will be given, Wow! Pictures are 6 months old. MUST SEE TO BELIEVE! for upscale Living !Fully Renovated whole house , New stainless steel appliances, wood floors, open bright floor plan, New Lighting everywhere,2nd floor 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room with New Vent-less front load washer and dryer, 3rd floor spacious master bedroom and master bath, with walk-in closet, close to shopping, Restaurants, I270, schools, Marc train.